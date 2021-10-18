Barclays Boosts Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Price Target to GBX 64

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 64 ($0.84) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LLOY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 59 ($0.77) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 49 ($0.64) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.63) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 57 ($0.74) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 53.38 ($0.70).

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 49.36 ($0.64) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £35.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 80.11. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 26.76 ($0.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 50.56 ($0.66).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a GBX 0.67 ($0.01) dividend. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.57. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.09%.

In other news, insider William Chalmers bought 188,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £81,185.29 ($106,069.10).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

