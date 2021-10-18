QinetiQ Group’s (QQ) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 415 ($5.42) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 444 ($5.80) to GBX 437 ($5.71) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 385 ($5.03) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

QinetiQ Group stock opened at GBX 296.80 ($3.88) on Friday. QinetiQ Group has a 52-week low of GBX 234.20 ($3.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 364.40 ($4.76). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 330.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 336.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

In related news, insider David Smith sold 114,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.32), for a total transaction of £380,001.24 ($496,474.05). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 143 shares of company stock valued at $47,766.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.