Head-To-Head Analysis: RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) and Kaman (NYSE:KAMN)

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) and Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares RocketLab and Kaman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RocketLab N/A N/A N/A Kaman -6.65% 7.13% 4.21%

This table compares RocketLab and Kaman’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RocketLab N/A N/A -$12.34 million N/A N/A Kaman $784.46 million 1.35 -$69.74 million $2.11 18.04

RocketLab has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kaman.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for RocketLab and Kaman, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RocketLab 0 1 3 0 2.75 Kaman 0 0 1 0 3.00

RocketLab currently has a consensus target price of 22.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.88%. Kaman has a consensus target price of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.02%. Given RocketLab’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe RocketLab is more favorable than Kaman.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.5% of RocketLab shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Kaman shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Kaman shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kaman beats RocketLab on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RocketLab

About Kaman

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries. The company was founded by Charles H. Kaman in 1945 and is headquartered in Bloomfield, CT.

