Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wipro from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.12.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $9.91 on Thursday. Wipro has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average is $8.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 20.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 35.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,944,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $101,088,000 after buying an additional 4,168,869 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 11.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,382,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,182,000 after buying an additional 1,518,939 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 63.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,148,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,982,000 after buying an additional 2,384,291 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 20.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,816,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,539,000 after buying an additional 811,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 77.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,345,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,553,000 after buying an additional 1,897,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

