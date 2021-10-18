Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) versus Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) and Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bryn Mawr Bank and Bank7’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bryn Mawr Bank $249.65 million 3.90 $32.50 million $1.64 29.88 Bank7 $54.98 million 4.16 $19.27 million $2.05 12.32

Bryn Mawr Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Bank7. Bank7 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bryn Mawr Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bryn Mawr Bank and Bank7, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bryn Mawr Bank 0 4 1 0 2.20 Bank7 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bryn Mawr Bank currently has a consensus target price of $39.25, suggesting a potential downside of 19.91%. Bank7 has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.93%. Given Bank7’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bank7 is more favorable than Bryn Mawr Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Bryn Mawr Bank and Bank7’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bryn Mawr Bank 28.30% 10.77% 1.32% Bank7 36.52% 18.48% 1.96%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.9% of Bryn Mawr Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.2% of Bank7 shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Bryn Mawr Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.9% of Bank7 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Bryn Mawr Bank has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank7 has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Bryn Mawr Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Bank7 pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Bryn Mawr Bank pays out 68.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank7 pays out 21.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bryn Mawr Bank has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Bank7 has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Bryn Mawr Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Bank7 beats Bryn Mawr Bank on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation. The firm operates through two segments: Wealth Management, and Banking. The Wealth Management segment provides trust administration and other related fiduciary services, custody services, investment management and advisory services, employee benefit account and individual retirement account administration, estate settlement, tax services, financial planning, and brokerage services. The Banking segment is comprised of commercial and retail banking. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, PA.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

