J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) and DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) Financial Contrast

DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) and J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for DatChat and J2 Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DatChat 0 0 0 0 N/A J2 Global 0 2 5 0 2.71

J2 Global has a consensus price target of $134.89, indicating a potential downside of 5.57%. Given J2 Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe J2 Global is more favorable than DatChat.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DatChat and J2 Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DatChat N/A N/A -$980,000.00 N/A N/A J2 Global $1.49 billion 4.62 $150.67 million $7.78 18.36

J2 Global has higher revenue and earnings than DatChat.

Profitability

This table compares DatChat and J2 Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DatChat N/A N/A N/A J2 Global 12.86% 34.04% 11.70%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.0% of J2 Global shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of J2 Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

J2 Global beats DatChat on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DatChat

DatChat Inc. is a communication software company which gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. DatChat Inc. is based in N.J.

About J2 Global

Ziff Davis, Inc. is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F. Rieley in December 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

