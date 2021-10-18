Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Now Covered by Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $241.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $231.70.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $199.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $149.63 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $108.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.68%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $563,018,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,028,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,453 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Caterpillar by 11.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,470 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,323,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $226,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

