Charles River Laboratories International’s (CRL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their buy rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $400.79.

CRL stock opened at $403.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $426.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.12. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $219.79 and a 1 year high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.79, for a total value of $4,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,299,615.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,900 shares of company stock worth $16,673,320 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

