Charles River Laboratories International’s (CRL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their buy rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $400.79.
CRL stock opened at $403.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $426.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.12. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $219.79 and a 1 year high of $460.21.
In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.79, for a total value of $4,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,299,615.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,900 shares of company stock worth $16,673,320 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.
