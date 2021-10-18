NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.14.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVCR shares. Northland Securities started coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NovoCure stock opened at $112.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,243.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.36 and a 200-day moving average of $167.78. NovoCure has a 52 week low of $108.31 and a 52 week high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NovoCure will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $74,644.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,230,816.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $25,019.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,457 shares of company stock worth $4,462,051 over the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 7.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in NovoCure by 29.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in NovoCure by 77.2% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in NovoCure by 49.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 102,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,685,000 after acquiring an additional 33,950 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure during the second quarter worth about $276,000. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

