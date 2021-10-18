Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) PT Raised to C$52.00 at CIBC

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.29.

Shares of ATZAF stock opened at $39.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.79. Aritzia has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $39.22.

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

