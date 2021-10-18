JMP Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DBVT. Societe Generale raised DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised DBV Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.67.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

Shares of DBVT opened at $5.30 on Friday. DBV Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.52.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.36. The business had revenue of ($1.49) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that DBV Technologies will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,559,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 153,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 13,688 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.