Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delek US from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Delek US from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.92.

NYSE DK opened at $21.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Delek US has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.05.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Equities analysts expect that Delek US will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 81.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 22.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

