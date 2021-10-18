Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Short Interest Up 33.1% in September

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,830,000 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the September 15th total of 8,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Matterport stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. 29.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Matterport alerts:

MTTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Matterport in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$20.00 target price for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

Shares of NASDAQ MTTR opened at $18.87 on Monday. Matterport has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.78.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Matterport will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Matterport

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.