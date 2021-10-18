BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Short Interest Up 33.4% in September

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the September 15th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGT. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 894,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 370,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 28,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 76.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 158,840 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 20,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 323,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 19,974 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

Shares of BGT opened at $13.23 on Monday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $13.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.