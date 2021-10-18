Short Interest in IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Grows By 34.0%

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 245,200 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the September 15th total of 183,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.7 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IGIFF. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IGM Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.44.

OTCMKTS:IGIFF opened at $37.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.65. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.7951 dividend. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

