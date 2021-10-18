Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coeur Mining, Inc. operates as a primary silver and gold producer with precious metals mines in the Americas. The company’s principal properties include the Palmarejo silver-gold mine in Mexico, the San Bartolome silver mine in Bolivia, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada and the Kensington gold mine in Alaska. It also conducts ongoing exploration activities in Alaska, Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, and Nevada. Coeur Mining, Inc., formerly known as Coeur d’Alene Mines Corporation, is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.63.

CDE stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $12.60.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $133,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coeur Mining (CDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.