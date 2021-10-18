CIBC Boosts Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Price Target to C$22.00

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cenovus Energy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.25.

CVE opened at $11.66 on Friday. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of -233.20 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.70.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0139 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently -3.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,386,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $358,159,000 after purchasing an additional 164,241 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 15.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,452,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053,396 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,383,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,247,000 after purchasing an additional 673,841 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 41.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,262,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 191.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,791,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

