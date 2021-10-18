Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a $19.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amyris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amyris currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Shares of AMRS opened at $13.22 on Friday. Amyris has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.50.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $52.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.73 million. Equities analysts predict that Amyris will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 17,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $261,610.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $51,757.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,630 shares of company stock valued at $692,922. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 118,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 34,378 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Amyris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Amyris by 532.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 90,095 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amyris by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,717,000 after purchasing an additional 698,997 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amyris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

