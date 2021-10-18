Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $56.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a private mortgage insurance company. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. Essent Group Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other analysts have also commented on ESNT. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.

ESNT stock opened at $49.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.88. Essent Group has a one year low of $38.02 and a one year high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $243.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.39 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essent Group will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.56%.

In related news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $265,091.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,811,590.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Essent Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 671.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

