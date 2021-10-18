Head to Head Contrast: Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) vs. Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.3% of Broadcom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Broadcom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Broadcom and Shoals Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadcom 22.90% 44.27% 13.99% Shoals Technologies Group N/A 43.59% 5.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Broadcom and Shoals Technologies Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadcom 0 5 23 0 2.82 Shoals Technologies Group 0 5 9 0 2.64

Broadcom presently has a consensus target price of $556.12, suggesting a potential upside of 10.50%. Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus target price of $39.71, suggesting a potential upside of 40.68%. Given Shoals Technologies Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Shoals Technologies Group is more favorable than Broadcom.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Broadcom and Shoals Technologies Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadcom $23.89 billion 8.67 $2.96 billion $18.45 27.28 Shoals Technologies Group $175.52 million 26.80 $33.77 million $0.30 94.10

Broadcom has higher revenue and earnings than Shoals Technologies Group. Broadcom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shoals Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Broadcom beats Shoals Technologies Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc. is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications. The Infrastructure Software segment provides a portfolio of mainframe, enterprise and storage area networking solutions. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid. The company sells its products to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

