Financial Review: Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) vs. Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) and Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.3% of Chico’s FAS shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Chico’s FAS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Chico’s FAS and Victoria’s Secret, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chico’s FAS 0 2 0 0 2.00 Victoria’s Secret 0 3 6 0 2.67

Chico’s FAS currently has a consensus price target of $5.63, indicating a potential upside of 13.18%. Victoria’s Secret has a consensus price target of $89.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.75%. Given Victoria’s Secret’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Victoria’s Secret is more favorable than Chico’s FAS.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chico’s FAS and Victoria’s Secret’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chico’s FAS $1.32 billion 0.46 -$360.14 million ($1.38) -3.60 Victoria’s Secret N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Victoria’s Secret has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chico’s FAS.

Profitability

This table compares Chico’s FAS and Victoria’s Secret’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chico’s FAS -7.37% -40.13% -5.91% Victoria’s Secret N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Victoria’s Secret beats Chico’s FAS on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc. engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products. The company was founded by Helene B. Gralnick and Marvin L. Gralnick in 1983 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co. is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co. is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

