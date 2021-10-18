$0.88 EPS Expected for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will report $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.89. Citrix Systems reported earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $4.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $7.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. The company had revenue of $812.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.15 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CTXS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $588,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $635,215.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,494 shares of company stock worth $2,219,779. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 25,442 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 75,800 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,036 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTXS opened at $97.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.22 and its 200 day moving average is $115.04. Citrix Systems has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $145.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

