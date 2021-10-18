JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “$460.00” Price Target for The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) has been assigned a $460.00 price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.28% from the stock’s current price.

GS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.71.

NYSE:GS opened at $406.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $420.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.27.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 370 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.4% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 92,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

