Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

ACCYY has been the subject of several other research reports. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Accor to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Accor in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised Accor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.

ACCYY opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average is $7.48. Accor has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $8.68.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

