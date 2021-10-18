CIBC Boosts Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target to C$50.00

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IMO. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a market perform rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.79.

IMO stock opened at $34.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.59 and a beta of 1.99. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $35.20.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Imperial Oil had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2163 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -104.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 83.5% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 203,473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 92,587 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 24.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 487,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,795,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 40.8% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 679,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,675,000 after purchasing an additional 196,700 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

