DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.95 Billion

Analysts expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to report sales of $2.95 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.99 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.90 billion. DaVita posted sales of $2.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DaVita will report full year sales of $11.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $11.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.89 billion to $12.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DaVita.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DVA shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Truist cut their price objective on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.43.

DVA stock opened at $112.21 on Monday. DaVita has a 1-year low of $84.14 and a 1-year high of $136.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,663,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $104,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380 shares in the company, valued at $50,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $5,113,533 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in DaVita by 5.4% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in DaVita by 7.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its position in DaVita by 175.0% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita during the third quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 98.1% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 41,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 20,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DaVita (DVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.