Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have $320.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OKTA. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Okta in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $291.33.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $255.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.11 and a beta of 0.97. Okta has a 52 week low of $199.08 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 18,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $4,781,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.30, for a total value of $3,403,373.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,034,886.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,706 shares of company stock worth $38,937,939 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Okta by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

