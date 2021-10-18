Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Weatherford International Public Limited Company provides oil field services and equipment. The Company offers drilling solutions, gas well unloading, restoration and other related activities. Weatherford International Public Limited Company is based in TX, United States. “

Get Weatherford International alerts:

NASDAQ WFRD opened at $26.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Weatherford International has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $27.59.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $903.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weatherford International will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the second quarter valued at about $269,000. 72.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weatherford International (WFRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.