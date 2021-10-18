Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on XPOF. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.79.

Shares of NYSE:XPOF opened at $15.87 on Friday. Xponential Fitness has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.05.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John P. Meloun bought 9,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $109,625.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,782.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler bought 18,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $200,920.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

