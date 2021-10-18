Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revance is a Silicon Valley-based biotechnology company. The company is developing a portfolio of products for aesthetic medicine and underserved therapeutic specialties, including dermatology and neurology. Revance’s science is based upon a proprietary TransMTS® peptide technology, which when combined with active drug molecules, may help address current unmet needs. Revance’s initial focus is on developing daxibotulinumtoxinA, the company’s highly purified botulinum toxin, for a broad spectrum of aesthetic and therapeutic indications, including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), is currently in development for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia and has the potential to be the first long-acting neurotoxin. The company holds worldwide rights for all indications of RT002 injectable and RT001 topical and the pharmaceutical uses of the TransMTS technology platform. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RVNC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC opened at $22.71 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $33.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.41.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.07. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.06% and a negative net margin of 644.56%. The firm had revenue of $18.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.68 million. Research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $50,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 54,332 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $1,633,219.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,066.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,753 shares of company stock worth $3,576,071 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,043,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,490,000 after buying an additional 609,745 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 3,201,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,492,000 after buying an additional 528,553 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,545,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,200,000 after buying an additional 383,730 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,091,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,514,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,502,000. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

