Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $226.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will announce sales of $226.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $223.44 million to $229.38 million. Douglas Emmett posted sales of $188.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year sales of $899.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $895.00 million to $905.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $964.89 million, with estimates ranging from $950.60 million to $983.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 1.23%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DEI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $33.66 on Monday. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $36.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 124.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

