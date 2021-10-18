Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $226.21 Million

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will announce sales of $226.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $223.44 million to $229.38 million. Douglas Emmett posted sales of $188.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year sales of $899.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $895.00 million to $905.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $964.89 million, with estimates ranging from $950.60 million to $983.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 1.23%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DEI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $33.66 on Monday. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $36.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 124.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.