Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 634,500 shares, a growth of 70.5% from the September 15th total of 372,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 465,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Viveve Medical stock opened at $2.28 on Monday. Viveve Medical has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $6.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a current ratio of 10.40.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.16. Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 109.68% and a negative net margin of 295.82%. The company had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viveve Medical will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIVE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viveve Medical during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence.

