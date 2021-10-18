Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 410,100 shares, an increase of 69.3% from the September 15th total of 242,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,222,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
LTSRF opened at $0.22 on Monday. Lotus Resources has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18.
Lotus Resources Company Profile
