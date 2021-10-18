Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 410,100 shares, an increase of 69.3% from the September 15th total of 242,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,222,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

LTSRF opened at $0.22 on Monday. Lotus Resources has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18.

Lotus Resources Company Profile

Lotus Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and Malawi. The company also explores for cobalt ores. Its flagship property is the 65% owned Kayelekera uranium project located in northern Malawi, Africa. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.

