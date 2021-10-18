Short Interest in Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Rises By 67.5%

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 460,800 shares, an increase of 67.5% from the September 15th total of 275,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,304.0 days.
Shares of PMOIF opened at $4.89 on Monday. Harbour Energy has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88.
About Harbour Energy
