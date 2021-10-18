Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $338.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $350.00 price target (down from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $330.50.

Autodesk stock opened at $291.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $299.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $233.32 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The stock has a market cap of $64.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,402. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

