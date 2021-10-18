GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Now Covered by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.08.

GXO stock opened at $83.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.82. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $89.30.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $243,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $1,275,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $1,197,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $1,930,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $1,186,000.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

