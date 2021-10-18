GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Now Covered by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.08.
GXO stock opened at $83.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.82. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $89.30.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $243,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $1,275,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $1,197,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $1,930,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $1,186,000.
GXO Logistics Company Profile
GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.
