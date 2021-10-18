Analysts Set BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target at $133.09

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.09.

DOOO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Northcoast Research raised BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BRP by 700.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after buying an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BRP by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 16,270 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BRP by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BRP by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 11,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $93.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.09. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 2.85. BRP has a 12-month low of $46.90 and a 12-month high of $102.96.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. BRP had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 209.67%. BRP’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BRP will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

