Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

ALNA opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08. The firm has a market cap of $72.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.17. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.78.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Level Four Financial LLC raised its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

