Financial Comparison: Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) & Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) and Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Robinhood Markets and Credit Suisse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Robinhood Markets N/A N/A N/A Credit Suisse Group 0.63% 0.42% 0.02%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Robinhood Markets and Credit Suisse Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Robinhood Markets 1 5 7 0 2.46 Credit Suisse Group 1 10 5 0 2.25

Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus price target of $53.53, indicating a potential upside of 30.46%. Credit Suisse Group has a consensus price target of $9.01, indicating a potential downside of 14.73%. Given Robinhood Markets’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Robinhood Markets is more favorable than Credit Suisse Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Robinhood Markets and Credit Suisse Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Robinhood Markets $958.83 million 36.61 $7.45 million N/A N/A Credit Suisse Group $32.38 billion 0.87 $2.85 billion $1.13 9.35

Credit Suisse Group has higher revenue and earnings than Robinhood Markets.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.3% of Credit Suisse Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Credit Suisse Group beats Robinhood Markets on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services. Robinhood Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland. The International Wealth Management segment gives advisory services, and tailored investment and financing solutions to wealthy private clients and external asset managers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The Asia Pacific segment comprises of wealth management, financing, and underwriting activities. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment covers investment banking services to corporations, financial institutions, and financial sponsors. The company was founded by Alfred Escher on July 5, 1856 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

