Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Bird Construction (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BIRDF. National Bank Financial raised Bird Construction from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.90.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Shares of BIRDF stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.48. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $8.23.

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.