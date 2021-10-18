Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $39.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas cut Bunzl from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank raised Bunzl from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Bunzl from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,369.50.

BZLFY stock opened at $35.70 on Thursday. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.92%.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

