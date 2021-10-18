JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DDRLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from 190.00 to 220.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SEB Equities upgraded The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. SEB Equity Research upgraded The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S to a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $268.33.

Get The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:DDRLF opened at $37.69 on Friday. The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $44.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.35.

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S provides offshore drilling rig services to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through North Sea Jack-Up Rigs and International Floaters segment. It owns and operates a fleet of 22 offshore drilling rigs, including 14 jack-up rigs, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 4 drillships.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.