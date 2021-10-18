$26.77 Million in Sales Expected for Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) will report $26.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Docebo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.20 million to $27.60 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Docebo will report full year sales of $103.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $102.40 million to $105.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $143.20 million, with estimates ranging from $135.10 million to $154.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Docebo.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $25.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.23 million.

DCBO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Docebo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Docebo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCBO. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Docebo during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the first quarter worth $236,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Docebo by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Docebo in the 1st quarter worth $21,445,000. Institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $77.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.22. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -297.08. Docebo has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $92.75.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

