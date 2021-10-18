Kinder Morgan (KMI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kinder Morgan to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $18.46 on Monday. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.73%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.21.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.