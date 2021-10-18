CIBC Increases Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$65.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. CIBC currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Precision Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI set a C$70.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$56.02.

Shares of TSE:PD opened at C$61.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Precision Drilling has a one year low of C$17.00 and a one year high of C$61.89. The company has a market cap of C$812.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C($5.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($4.55) by C($1.16). The business had revenue of C$201.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$207.50 million.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

