freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €25.50 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FNTN has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of freenet in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.70 ($26.71) target price on shares of freenet in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of freenet in a report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, freenet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €22.32 ($26.26).

Get freenet alerts:

FNTN opened at €22.55 ($26.53) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €21.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €21.12. freenet has a 1-year low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 1-year high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.