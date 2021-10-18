HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €109.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HFG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($60.59) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €90.01 ($105.90).

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HFG opened at €80.96 ($95.25) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €86.43 and a 200-day moving average price of €79.66. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of €38.02 ($44.73) and a twelve month high of €97.38 ($114.56). The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.