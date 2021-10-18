Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €93.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BMW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €100.43 ($118.15).

Shares of ETR:BMW opened at €87.56 ($103.01) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €81.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is €85.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a 1 year high of €96.39 ($113.40).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

