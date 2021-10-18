Warburg Research Analysts Give Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) a €85.50 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €85.50 ($100.59) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DRW3. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €96.50 ($113.53) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 16th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €83.80 ($98.59).

Get Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

DRW3 stock opened at €69.00 ($81.18) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €72.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €74.28. The stock has a market cap of $701.04 million and a PE ratio of 4.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.70 ($71.41) and a 1 year high of €82.70 ($97.29).

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.