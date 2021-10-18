RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Short Interest Down 21.8% in September

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 451,100 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the September 15th total of 576,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
NYSE OPP opened at $14.77 on Monday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $16.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.45.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1586 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.
About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
